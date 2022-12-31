Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,775 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,775 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Aflac worth $111,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Aflac by 46.2% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 48,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

