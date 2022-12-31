Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $519,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 168.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 83,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.