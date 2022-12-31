Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$23.03 and a 1 year high of C$41.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.28. The stock has a market cap of C$13.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.83.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$388.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

