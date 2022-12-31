The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.67.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,887,564.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. Timken has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

