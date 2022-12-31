Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Hercules Capital stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 450.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,096 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.