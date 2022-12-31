Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $12,038,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 57.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 882,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 801,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 701,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently -129.58%.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

