Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $110,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 31.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. MCIA Inc lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 16,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.