Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,914 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $112,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.00.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD opened at $1,445.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,397.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,276.29. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,710.96.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

