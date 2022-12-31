Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$36.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$21.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.52 and a one year high of C$38.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.93.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Hydro One Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

