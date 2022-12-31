Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Platinum Equity LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,077,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

