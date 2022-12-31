JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 528 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 76,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 590,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 110,244 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 34,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VZ opened at $39.40 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

