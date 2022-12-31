Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Waste Connections worth $108,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,706,868,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,714 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,090,000 after acquiring an additional 349,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $132.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile



Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

