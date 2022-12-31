Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 21,080.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 316,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 109.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 587,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 307,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 169,051 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $32.33.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

