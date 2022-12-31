Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 82,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.