Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 861 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $268,000. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $786,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $714,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

