Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71.

