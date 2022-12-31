Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ PSCT opened at $119.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.15 and a 12-month high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

