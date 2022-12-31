Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Veeva Systems by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Veeva Systems
In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.88.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.