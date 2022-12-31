Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Veeva Systems by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.88.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

