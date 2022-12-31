Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 498 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 206,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 181,554 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 216,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 156,100 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 240,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $31.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $35.44.

