Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 745 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,176 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 166,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 31,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

