Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $60,645,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

