Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 477.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 55,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

GDO stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.