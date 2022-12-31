Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,653 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 33,715 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 121,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

