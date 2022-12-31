Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 294 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $469.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

