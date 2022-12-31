LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $79.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Barclays started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of LIVN opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in LivaNova by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in LivaNova by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

