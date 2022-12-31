Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.22.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft
Microsoft Price Performance
Shares of MSFT opened at $239.82 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $339.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.28.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.
Microsoft Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.
