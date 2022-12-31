Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.10.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 810.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 315,350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 207,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH opened at $37.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.65 million. Methanex had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

