Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $1,594,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 137,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.27 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

