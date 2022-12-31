Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $1,697,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $38.86 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.