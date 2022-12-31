Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of DBJA stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

