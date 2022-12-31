Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 508 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after buying an additional 204,900 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,258,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,920,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 57,156 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.