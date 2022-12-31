iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $241.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.25. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

