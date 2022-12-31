Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $376,000 Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USHY opened at $34.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.