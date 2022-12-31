28,291 Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.40 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

