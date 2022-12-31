State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 825 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,578,000 after buying an additional 49,622 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,472,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $257.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.