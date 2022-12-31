Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,104,000 after buying an additional 3,787,977 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,946 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 91,000.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,822,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,651,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after purchasing an additional 497,494 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $108.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

