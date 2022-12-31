Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $370,000 Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $143.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

