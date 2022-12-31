First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Stock Position Decreased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $60.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.28. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

