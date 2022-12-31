Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $468,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

