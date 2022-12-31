Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,327.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 88,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $46.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

