Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.6 %

General Mills Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GIS opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

