iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 33,749 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 259.5% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $638,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.84.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

