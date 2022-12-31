Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) rose 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 20,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,273,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 1,815.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,052,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 626,180 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

