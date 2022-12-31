Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.78. Approximately 12,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,957,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBLY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Company Profile

In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.