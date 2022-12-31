Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.57. 18,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,569,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.93.

Confluent Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 785.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 234,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $5,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

