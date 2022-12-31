AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading 8.7% Higher

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.22. 47,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,244,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $3,878,663.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $3,878,663.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $7,717,316.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,223,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,941,915.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,920,000. NetEase Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,999,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AppLovin by 499.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,435 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

