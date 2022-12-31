Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading 7.9% Higher

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.74. 26,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,317,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.43.
Taboola.com Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $780.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
Featured Articles
