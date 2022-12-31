Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading 7.9% Higher

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.74. 26,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,317,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

