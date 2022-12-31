Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 4,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 771,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $697.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Insider Transactions at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 305.32% and a negative net margin of 1,729.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $39,745.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,600.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

