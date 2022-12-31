Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $367,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,456 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 477,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 462,387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 814,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 63,705 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $20.35.

