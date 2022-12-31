IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 16%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 117,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,154,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

IonQ Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $683.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $88,963. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IonQ by 20.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 35.6% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IonQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 10.0% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IonQ by 163.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

